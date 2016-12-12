Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Reinsurance
Reinsurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

Athene announces pricing of initial public offering

Published 12 December 2016

Bermuda-based Athene Holding has priced the initial public offering (“IPO”) of 27,000,000 of its Class A common shares at $40 per share.

All of the Class A common shares are being sold by certain shareholders of Athene, and Athene will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,050,000 Class A common shares from certain of the selling shareholders at the IPO price of $40 per share, less the underwriting discount.

Athene’s Class A common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, 2016 under the symbol “ATH.”

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2016, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman, Sachs & Co., Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint bookrunners of the offering and representatives of the underwriters.

Additionally, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, BNP PARIBAS, BTIG, Evercore ISI, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners of the offering.

Dowling & Partners Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Lazard, Rothschild, Sandler O’Neill + Partners and The Williams Capital Group are acting as co-managers of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Reinsurance

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Reinsurance > Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers

Reinsurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.