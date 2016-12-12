Athene announces pricing of initial public offering

Bermuda-based Athene Holding has priced the initial public offering (“IPO”) of 27,000,000 of its Class A common shares at $40 per share.

All of the Class A common shares are being sold by certain shareholders of Athene, and Athene will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,050,000 Class A common shares from certain of the selling shareholders at the IPO price of $40 per share, less the underwriting discount.

Athene’s Class A common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on December 9, 2016 under the symbol “ATH.”

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 14, 2016, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Goldman, Sachs & Co., Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint bookrunners of the offering and representatives of the underwriters.

Additionally, BofA Merrill Lynch, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, BNP PARIBAS, BTIG, Evercore ISI, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners of the offering.

Dowling & Partners Securities, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Lazard, Rothschild, Sandler O’Neill + Partners and The Williams Capital Group are acting as co-managers of the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

