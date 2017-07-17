Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Reinsurance
Reinsurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

AXIS Capital secures approval to launch Lloyd’s managing agency

Published 17 July 2017

AXIS Capital has secured final authorization from Lloyd’s, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to launch its own Lloyd’s managing agent dubbed as AXIS Managing Agency.

Effective August 4, AXIS Managing Agency will assume management of AXIS Syndicate 1686 at Lloyd’s, replacing the Company’s third-party managing agency agreement with Asta Managing Agency Limited, which had been in place since 2014.

Launching AXIS Managing Agency enables AXIS to have a direct relationship with Lloyd’s and to take full advantage of Lloyd’s worldwide licenses and extensive distribution network. The Company will also be able to more efficiently manage its Lloyd’s operations, as well as support AXIS Reinsurance’s plans to access specialty reinsurance business at Lloyd’s.

“This is a significant milestone for AXIS. It brings us closer to Lloyd’s and its influential community of brokers, while also allowing us to deliver broader strategic value to our customers,” said Mark Gregory, Chief Executive Officer, AXIS Managing Agency, and CEO, AXIS Insurance International Division. “AXIS Syndicate 1686 will continue to underwrite the diversified and balanced portfolio of specialist classes in which AXIS has an established reputation and market position.”

AXIS Syndicate 1686 underwrites specialist classes that include marine, energy, aviation, terrorism, property, casualty, professional indemnity and reinsurance.

The authorization of AXIS Managing Agency represents the latest step in AXIS’ expansion of its presence in London and its Lloyd’s operations. It comes upon the heels of AXIS Capital’s announcement that it has made an offer to acquire Novae Group plc, a diversified specialty (re)insurer that operates through Lloyd’s.

This past January, the Company launched AXIS Specialty Underwriters Inc. (“AXIS Miami”), which serves as its coverholder for the Latin American and Caribbean regions and provides direct and facultative reinsurance coverage to those markets, focused on energy and property.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Reinsurance

Related Dates
2017> July

Related Industries
PDM Financial Services> Insurance> Reinsurance
Financial Services> Insurance> Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Reinsurance > Suppliers

Reinsurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.