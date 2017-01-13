Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance selects Guidewire core and digital products

Published 13 January 2017

Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company has chosen Guidewire InsuranceSuite, Rating Management, Client Data Management, and Business Intelligence for InsuranceSuite as its platform for policy administration, billing, claims management, underwriting, rating, client data management, and analytics.

The company has also selected Guidewire Quote and Buy Portal for Policyholders, Account Management Portal for Policyholders, and Gateway Portal for Agents to enhance the digital experience of its policyholders and agents.

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Cynosure, a boutique global consulting firm specializing in the implementation of Guidewire InsurancePlatform products, is leading the implementation.

Grinnell Mutual selected Guidewire Core and Digital products to transform how it does business and enhance its commitment to serving its mutual members, agents and policyholders. The company is entering a new market, and will be implementing all of the products at the same time for its personal lines of business.

Following that deployment, Grinnell Mutual will be looking to implement the Guidewire systems in the other states where it currently does business.

Grinnell Mutual Enterprise Solutions vice president and chief information officer Roby Shay said: “We were looking for a vendor that could provide the comprehensive platform we needed. After an intensive evaluation process, we selected Guidewire because we wanted a fully integrated suite of products to improve operational effectiveness, efficiency, and customer service.

“Guidewire’s vision, P/C industry focus, and product maturity were also attractive to us.”

Shay continued: “This is the biggest organizational transformation we have ever sought to achieve, so it was extremely important that our business and technology stakeholders were involved in the decision-making process.

“We are confident that Guidewire’s systems will enable our employees, agents, and mutual members to focus on their core competency: providing our policyholders with the very best insurance and service we can offer.”

Guidewire’s products will enable Grinnell Mutual to:

  • Enhance operational efficiency and productivity throughout the organization by standardizing policy administration, billing management, and claims handling processes on a cohesive technology platform
  • Enable agents and mutual members to provide exceptional service to policyholders
  • Bring new products and services to market more quickly

Cynosure senior director and co-founder Anupam Mittra said: “We are delighted that Grinnell Mutual has partnered with Cynosure for their Guidewire product implementations.

“There is synergy between our firms and we look forward to helping Grinnell Mutual transform its business and continue succeeding in the agile insurance landscape.”

Guidewire Software Americas Sales sales group vice president Ken Shapiro said: “We welcome the addition of Grinnell Mutual to the Guidewire customer family.

“We applaud Grinnell Mutual’s commitment to helping ensure its ability to compete in the rapidly changing insurance marketplace, and we look forward to working with them and Cynosure on this project.”



Source: Company Press Release

