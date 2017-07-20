Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Hannover Re acquires Lloyd's syndicate Argenta

Published 24 July 2017

Hannover Re has completed the acquisition of UK-based Argenta, which owns the companies Argenta Syndicate Management and Argenta Private Capital along with a pro rata share of the Lloyd’s syndicate Argenta Syndicate 2121.

Hannover Re had announced an agreement to acquire Argenta Holdings back in March.

The acquisition is effective 20 July 2017.

By making this acquisition Hannover Re has gained additional access to international and London Market business while at the same time supporting Argenta in its future growth strategy. Syndicate 2121 booked gross written premium of GBP 280 million for the 2016 financial year.



Source: Company Press Release

