Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Reinsurance
Reinsurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

XL Catlin secures final approval to set up onshore reinsurance branch in India

Published 25 January 2017

XL Catlin’s reinsurance business group has secured final approval from the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to open XL Insurance Company (XLICSE)’s onshore reinsurance branch office in India.

The operation, which will be based in Mumbai and provide treaty and facultative reinsurance, will be led by Joseph Augustine as branch CEO. It is planned to be open for business in time for the important April 1st renewal period.

XL Catlin chief executive Mike McGavick said: “The re/insurance market in India is evolving and developing at a staggering pace; there is huge opportunity for reinsurance companies who understand the local market and have a global track record in delivery. We are delighted to receive final approval of our license and feel we can make an important impact in this critical region.

“Additionally, we are pleased to appoint Joseph Augustine as CEO for our reinsurance branch; his experience and understanding of the Indian market places him well to lead our efforts to provide best quality products and services to clients and brokers in India.”

XL Catlin Property & Casualty president Greg Hendrick said: “In addition to our strong client focus, we are also committed to playing our part as a global company to contribute to the development of the reinsurance market in India.

“We intend to bring in our global expertise and provide regular training for our team in India as well as broader market workshops on key areas including underwriting, claims management, communications and sales.”

XL Catlin has had service operations in India since 2004, when it opened its first offices in Gurgaon, later adding offices in Bengaluru. The shared services teams deliver a range of critical business support services on a global scale in areas such as underwriting, actuarial, claims, finance and marketing.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Reinsurance

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Reinsurance > Suppliers

Reinsurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.