Monument Re buys stake in ABN AMRO Life Capital Belgium

Monument Re has acquired complete ownership over Benelux Life Run-Off SCS, including its acquisition of ABN AMRO Life Capital Belgium, the Belgian life insurance subsidiary of ABN AMRO (AALCB), subject to regulatory approvals.

Benelux Life Run-Off SCS was recently established by Acathia Capital as the first run-off platform for life insurance companies and life insurance portfolios based in Belgium, with AALCB being its first acquisition.

Monument Re now takes full ownership over Benelux Life Run-Off SCS with the sole purpose of further unlocking the potential of the company in the Belgian market.

For Monument Re this is the first acquisition in Continental Europe, while already being active in the Irish market.

Manfred Maske, Group CEO for Monument Re said, “We have identified the combined Belgian and Luxembourg market as one of our strategic priorities and, through this transaction, we will establish our presence. AALCB will provide a sound platform for further acquisitions of run-off portfolios and entities.”

Thomas Schmitt, managing Partner of Acathia Capital said: “We are proud of having established the first life run-off platform in Belgium and initiating its first acquisition, after an earlier similar success in the German market. Through this transaction, we also secure that under Monument Re stewardship AALCB will be well positioned to fully capture the potential of future opportunities in the Belgian market.”

Completion will follow receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of closing conditions.

Source: Company Press Release