Reinsurance Group of America appoints Anna Manning as CEO

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) has appointed Anna Manning as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 January 2017.

Manning was appointed President in November 2015. The Board announced at that time that it expected her to succeed A. Greig Woodring, the current CEO, who will officially retire on December 31, 2016.

RGA Board of Directors chairman J. Cliff Eason said: "In anticipation of Greig’s retirement, the Board has actively engaged on CEO succession planning for several years.

“Anna is a seasoned professional with outstanding business acumen, a deep understanding of the industry, and strong technical skills. Over the past year, since being named President, she has been working more closely with Greig to ensure a smooth transition upon his retirement.

“The Board is confident that she is fully prepared to take the helm and lead RGA forward. In addition, RGA’s strong and deep management bench is well-positioned to support Anna and to successfully execute the company’s growth strategies.”

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, a FORTUNE 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life and health reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.1tn of life reinsurance in force and assets of $54.8bn as of September 30, 2016.

Founded in 1973, RGA today is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients.

With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri and operations in 26 countries, RGA delivers expertise in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions.

Source: Company Press Release