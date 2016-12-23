Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Reinsurance
Reinsurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

Reinsurance Group of America appoints Anna Manning as CEO

Published 23 December 2016

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) has appointed Anna Manning as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 1 January 2017.

Manning was appointed President in November 2015. The Board announced at that time that it expected her to succeed A. Greig Woodring, the current CEO, who will officially retire on December 31, 2016.

RGA Board of Directors chairman J. Cliff Eason said: "In anticipation of Greig’s retirement, the Board has actively engaged on CEO succession planning for several years.

“Anna is a seasoned professional with outstanding business acumen, a deep understanding of the industry, and strong technical skills. Over the past year, since being named President, she has been working more closely with Greig to ensure a smooth transition upon his retirement.

“The Board is confident that she is fully prepared to take the helm and lead RGA forward. In addition, RGA’s strong and deep management bench is well-positioned to support Anna and to successfully execute the company’s growth strategies.”

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, a FORTUNE 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life and health reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.1tn of life reinsurance in force and assets of $54.8bn as of September 30, 2016.

Founded in 1973, RGA today is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients.

With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri and operations in 26 countries, RGA delivers expertise in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Reinsurance

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Reinsurance > Suppliers

Reinsurance Intelligence

Eclipse for Carriers, Brokers & MGAs Published by Sequel Business Solutions Reinsurance > White Papers





IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.