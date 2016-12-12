XL Catlin makes reinsurance leadership changes

XL Catlin's reinsurance unit has made two important leadership appointments, both effective January 2017.

Jonathan (Jon) Gale, currently Chief Executive London Reinsurance, will take over as Chief Executive Bermuda Reinsurance subject to Bermuda Immigration approval, while Rob Littlemore, currently Underwriting Director London Reinsurance, is being promoted to Chief Executive London Reinsurance.

Both will report to Charles Cooper, currently Chief Executive Bermuda Reinsurance, who will become Chief Executive of XL Catlin's Reinsurance business group as of January 1, 2017.

Commenting on the appointments, Greg Hendrick, who currently heads XL Catlin's global Reinsurance operations and will be President, Property & Casualty overseeing the Company's entire P&C operation as of January 1, 2017, said: "Our London and Bermuda units together represent over 40% of our Reinsurance operation's premiums.

“These are important markets for us. Jon and Rob have the right experience and leadership skills to continue our drive for profitable growth while ensuring that, wherever our clients engage with us around the world, they receive the same consistent high level of service and flexibility of approach."

Cooper added: "These two appointments from within our organization highlight the depth of talent we have throughout the globe in our Reinsurance team, which allows us to match talent with opportunity and to benefit from the experience of these two leaders in key markets."

Gale joined legacy Catlin in 2002 and held progressively senior underwriting roles before becoming Chief Executive London Reinsurance upon the creation of XL Catlin in May 2015.

Tasked with launching and establishing the new XL Catlin reinsurance operation in the London market with its expanded scale and offering, he has earned market recognition for the unit as demonstrated in the Gracechurch London (Re)Insurers Report 2016.

Gale previously worked in Bermuda, between 2004 and 2008. Before joining the company, Gale was an underwriter with R F Bailey Underwriting Agencies Ltd and CNA Reinsurance.

Littlemore, who is an established figure in the London market, who started his career with a brief period as a Lloyd's broker, has 28 years' experience underwriting US Casualty reinsurance classes.

He was leading a US Casualty Treaty portfolio team for Wellington Syndicate 2020 when it was acquired by Catlin in 2006. He became Catlin's Head of Reinsurance in London in 2008 and became XL Catlin's Underwriting Director of London Reinsurance in May 2015.

Between May 2012 and 2015, Mr. Littlemore was appointed to the Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) Board to represent Non-Marine Underwriting and in 2015 he was named in the Gracechurch report "London's Leading 100 underwriters".

Source: Company Press Release