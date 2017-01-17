XL Catlin hires new global head of placements for ceded reinsurance

XL Catlin’s P&C Underwriting Capital Management operation has appointed Anne Middleton to manage its ceded reinsurance placements globally.

Previously, head of finance for several XL Catlin insurance businesses, in her new role, Middleton, who is based in London, will be responsible for overseeing and negotiating the terms, structure and pricing of XL Catlin's reinsurance programs.

She reports to Mark van Zanden, Chief Executive of XL Catlin's P&C Underwriting Capital Management team.

Van Zanden said: "Having strong reinsurance protection allows our P&C underwriting businesses to improve existing and develop new products to help our clients address their known, emerging and new business risks. Anne will be a supportive partner to our business lines as we look to build reinsurance programs that meet our risk appetites and can help us achieve our underwriting and profitable growth objectives."

van Zanden continued: "Anne's financial insights and actuarial background, along with her familiarity with many of our business lines, uniquely qualifies her for her new role at XL Catlin. She'll work closely with our business leaders providing them thoughtful analysis and innovative ideas to help them evaluate and reinsure their businesses' risk exposures."

Middleton most recently served as Head of Finance for XL Catlin's Global Energy, Property & Construction lines of insurance, providing financial support including analytics, planning, forecasting and risk underwriting monitoring to these business lines.

Prior to joining Catlin in 2012 as an ERM Capital Actuary, she spent five years with PWC as a senior consultant providing actuarial as well as wider economic and risk analysis. Middleton is a graduate of the University of Oxford.

Source: Company Press Release