Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos
General Insurance
Commercial lines Personal Lines Claims Insurer
Life Insurance & Pensions Intermediaries
Brokerage Underwriting London Lloyds
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Reinsurance Technology
Technology in Insurance Outsourcing
Regulatory & Risk

Reinsurance
Reinsurance Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with IBR
Return to: IBR Home | Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

XL Catlin hires new global head of placements for ceded reinsurance

Published 17 January 2017

XL Catlin’s P&C Underwriting Capital Management operation has appointed Anne Middleton to manage its ceded reinsurance placements globally.

Previously, head of finance for several XL Catlin insurance businesses, in her new role, Middleton, who is based in London, will be responsible for overseeing and negotiating the terms, structure and pricing of XL Catlin's reinsurance programs. 

She reports to Mark van Zanden, Chief Executive of XL Catlin's P&C Underwriting Capital Management team.

Van Zanden said: "Having strong reinsurance protection allows our P&C underwriting businesses to improve existing and develop new products to help our clients address their known, emerging and new business risks.  Anne will be a supportive partner to our business lines as we look to build reinsurance programs that meet our risk appetites and can help us achieve our underwriting and profitable growth objectives."  

van Zanden continued: "Anne's financial insights and actuarial background, along with her familiarity with many of our business lines, uniquely qualifies her for her new role at XL Catlin.  She'll work closely with our business leaders providing them thoughtful analysis and innovative ideas to help them evaluate and reinsure their businesses' risk exposures."

Middleton most recently served as Head of Finance for XL Catlin's Global Energy, Property & Construction lines of insurance, providing financial support including analytics, planning, forecasting and risk underwriting monitoring to these business lines.

Prior to joining Catlin in 2012 as an ERM Capital Actuary, she spent five years with PWC as a senior consultant providing actuarial as well as wider economic and risk analysis. Middleton is a graduate of the University of Oxford.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Reinsurance

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Financial Services> Insurance> Reinsurance
Reinsurance News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

ROOM Solutions - Insurance Software and Consultancy Services ROOM Solutions is a provider of global software and consultancy services to the commercial insurance and reinsurance sector. Reinsurance > Suppliers Sequel Business Solutions - Award-Winning Insurance and Reinsurance Software Specialist Sequel Business Solutions Ltd are award-winning, well respected insurance and reinsurance software specialists. Sequel's customers are underwriters, brokers and MGAs within the Lloyd's, Companies and international insurance/reinsurance sector. We deliver a modern, powerful suite of Eclipse software which provide full end-to-end management of all insurance and reinsurance business. Our clients are able to grow and better manage their business through greater efficiency, flexibility, and data governance. Reinsurance > Suppliers

Reinsurance Intelligence






IBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
General Insurance Intermediaries Technology
Brokerage Claims Commercial Line Insurer Life Insurance and Pensions Londonlloyds
Outsourcing Personal Lines Regulatory and Risk Reinsurance Technology in Insurance Underwriting
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© IBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.